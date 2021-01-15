You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vaccinations For First Responders Underway in Barnstable

January 15, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Coronavirus vaccinations for first responders in Barnstable are underway.

The town’s Health Division announced that the first 337 first responders have successfully received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination over the past week.

These first responders work for the town’s police and fire departments, along with paramedics, firemen with the Cape Cod Gateway Airport, and police officers with Cape Cod Community College.

Recipients of these vaccinations will be receiving the second doses in February.

