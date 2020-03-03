Value Of Cape Cod Harbors Being Studied

BOSTON – The value of the Cape Cod harbors is being researched by the Cape Cod Commission and the Urban Harbors institute from UMass Boston.
The project plans on researching six pilot harbors.
Stage Harbor
Fish Pier
Provincetown Harbor
Sesuit Harbor
Inner Harbor
Great Harbor
The study is asking the public to complete a survey at https://www.surveymonkey/com/r/harborstudycapecod
The survey is estimated to take ten minutes and enters those who take it into a drawing for five $100 visa gift cards. Responses are confidential.