Value Of Cape Cod Harbors Being Studied

March 3, 2020

BOSTON – The value of the Cape Cod harbors is being researched by the Cape Cod Commission and the Urban Harbors institute from UMass Boston.

The project plans on researching six pilot harbors.

Stage Harbor

Fish Pier

Provincetown Harbor

Sesuit Harbor

Inner Harbor

Great Harbor

The study is asking the public to complete a survey at https://www.surveymonkey/com/r/harborstudycapecod 

  The survey is estimated to take ten minutes and enters those who take it into a drawing for five $100  visa gift cards. Responses are confidential. 

