You are here: Home / NewsCenter / VaxMillions Registration Deadlines Are Approaching

VaxMillions Registration Deadlines Are Approaching

July 17, 2021

BOSTON – Registration deadlines for the VaxMillions sweepstakes in Massachusetts are approaching.

Residents across the state who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible to win prizes.

Those 18 and above who are vaccinated will be entered to win one of five $1 million cash prizes, while those aged 12 through 17 can win one of five scholarship grants worth $300,000.

Drawings will be held once a week for a five week stretch beginning on Monday, July 26. The deadline to receive two-dose or one-dose vaccinations and be eligible for all five drawings is Thursday, July 22.

VaxMillions drawings will be held on Mondays through August 23 and the registration day for all subsequent drawings will be the Thursday beforehand.

Registration can be completed and more information can be found by logging on to vaxmillionsgiveaway.com or by calling 2-1-1.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 