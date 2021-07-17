VaxMillions Registration Deadlines Are Approaching

BOSTON – Registration deadlines for the VaxMillions sweepstakes in Massachusetts are approaching.

Residents across the state who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible to win prizes.

Those 18 and above who are vaccinated will be entered to win one of five $1 million cash prizes, while those aged 12 through 17 can win one of five scholarship grants worth $300,000.

Drawings will be held once a week for a five week stretch beginning on Monday, July 26. The deadline to receive two-dose or one-dose vaccinations and be eligible for all five drawings is Thursday, July 22.

VaxMillions drawings will be held on Mondays through August 23 and the registration day for all subsequent drawings will be the Thursday beforehand.

Registration can be completed and more information can be found by logging on to vaxmillionsgiveaway.com or by calling 2-1-1.