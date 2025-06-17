You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vehicle access in Chatham’s North Beach remains limited to protect shorebirds

Vehicle access in Chatham's North Beach remains limited to protect shorebirds

June 17, 2025

CHATHAM – Chatham’s North Beach currently remains closed to Over Sand Vehicle (OSV) traffic to protect endangered shorebirds currently nesting in the area.

Piping Plover and Least Tern nesting sites on the Chatham portion of Nauset Beach, some of which are second or third nesting attempts due to recent storms, have been restricted since May 30, with nesting increasing during that span of time.

Both species favor broad overwash areas and require stringent protections per the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act and town regulations.

The Orleans portion of Nauset beach remains open, and local officials estimate OSV access in the Chatham portion won’t be restored until late July or August, once chicks have fledged and nesting activity has declined.

