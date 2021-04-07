Veterans Invited to Special COVID Clinic

HYANNIS – A special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans will be hosted at Cape Cod Community College on Saturday.

The clinic will serve veterans who have VA Healthcare and spouses of veterans who bring their Save Lives form.

Veterans without VA Healthcare who bring a copy of their DD214, photo ID, and filled out 10-10EZ form can also receive a shot.

The 10-10EZ form is available on www.va.gov.

Veterans will receive the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The clinic is first come, first serve and will not require an appointment.

Because FEMA is also hosting an unrelated clinic at the college on the same day, all those arriving for the special veterans clinic are asked by Providence VA Medical Center officials to state that they have an appointment with the veterans clinic or else they will not be allowed in, although no preregistration is required.

The clinic will be hosted Saturday from 9 am to 11 am at the college.