Martha’s Vineyard Health Leaders Outline Expanded Virus Testing Plan

EDGARTOWN – Martha’s Vineyard health officials are working with Quest Diagnostics to provide a plan involving expanded molecular COVID-19 testing for residents of the island.

The plan, led by the Island Health Care Community Health Center and the boards of health across Martha’s Vineyard, aims to make self-swab testing widely available on the island and to bring results back within one to two days.

The tests would be offered through drive-thru appointments only at Martha’s Vineyard High School and collected by health care professionals. Vigorous contact tracing is also a major element of the project.

“That will pop up and last, we expect, through Labor Day, if not longer,” said CEO of IHC Cynthia Mitchell on a recent conference call.

$100,000 for testing across the island was provided by Martha’s Vineyard Bank and their charitable foundation.

“Ubiquitous testing for all island residents provides insight on the spread of the virus,” said President and CEO of the bank James Anthony, “and thereby protects everyone.”

First responders, essential front line workers, residents aged 65 and over, and commercial workers consistently in public would be the primary focus of the program’s initial phase, although the goal is to eventually expand the testing.

