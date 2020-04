WEST TISBURY-The Martha’s Vineyard Regional Emergency Planning Committee is advising residents of tips to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic while out at essential places such as gas stations or supermarkets.

Generally, residents and certain items should be disinfected before entering homes. If that’s not possible, they should be disinfected within the home.

A link to a video diving into the specifics of what residents can do to protect themselves can be found on Vimeo by clicking here.