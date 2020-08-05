Virtual Against the Tide Events Making Progress

HYANNIS – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Against the Tide events are being held virtually.

Hosted by the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition, the events raise money and awareness for cancer prevention.

Running, walking, and swimming elements are involved, along with paddle-boarding, and kayaking.

The first virtual event was held earlier this summer and the remaining three will be held in the coming weeks and into the early fall.

“It’s really gone quite well, surprisingly well in that we cannot meet in person, which is truly sad, but what is a very inspirational story is that people have come together, not only in the areas where we are used to seeing people come together in a specific location, but people far and wide have joined us virtually to help our unique goal of cancer prevention,” said Executive Director Cheryl Osimo.

“Because of the way the world is today, we want to make sure that we keep all of our friends and supporters safe.”

The remaining three events will take place on Saturday, August 15, September 19, and September 26.

Osimo said people can participate in the days before and after the event.

“Even though we are using the same date, we would have had the event on August 15, people can participate on the 13, 14, 15, 16, that’s Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” continued Osimo.

“In September the actual dates are September 19 and 26 but again people can participate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

It is $40 to register for the event, however the coalition offers a family registration plan which is $100 for up to five members.

“It’s different for sure, but we have to do the best that we can.” said Osimo.

All proceeds from the events go toward the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalitions work toward breast cancer prevention.

For more information, visit the coalition’s website.