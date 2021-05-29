Virtual Forum Addresses Cape Cod Sea Camps Closure

BREWSTER – The Brewster Community Network will host a virtual forum to address the recent closure and sale of the Cape Cod Sea Camps (CCSC).

The organization said that the goal of the forum is to provide information for Brewster residents on the Route 6A property.

Speakers at the event will include former state senator and advisor to the camp Henri Rauschenbach and Jim Fay, President of the recently-formed Brewster Flats Foundation (BFF).

Raushenbach will speak on the 100 year history of the camp, and Fay will discuss his organization’s vision for the future of the property.

BFF was founded in response to the former camp owners’ announcement to sell the property and aims to return camp services to the area.

The public will also be able to ask questions and provide comments.

The forum will be hosted on Thursday, June 3 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm via Zoom.

More information on the virtual event and long-in information can be found on the Brewster Community Network’s website.