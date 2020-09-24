You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Volunteers Needed for Meals on Wheels Packaging, Distributions

September 24, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is still seeking volunteers for their Meals on Wheels service as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The virus outbreak has caused Site Coordinator Carol Koepp and her team to expand their routes and outreach throughout Barnstable in order to properly service those in need.

Over 200 meals a day are being provided among their routes, and with that, Koepp explained that more help is required.

“We have been so busy,” Koepp said, “and we have a tremendous influx of folks that are needing to have Meals on Wheels right now.”

Socially distanced and touch-less delivery practices have been implemented since the beginning of the pandemic.

With that, Koepp and her team are in need of extra drivers and those who can assist with packaging meals. She added that there’s no real limit as to who can apply to volunteer some of their time.

“I am never at capacity…I always need substitutes, because things happen,” Koepp continued.

Those interested in volunteering are advised to call 508-790-2746 or visit Elder Services’ website by clicking here.

