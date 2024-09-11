Wage Dispute Between Visiting Nurses And Cape Cod Healthcare Concludes With Contract Agreement

HYANNIS – A months-long contract dispute between the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod and Cape Cod Healthcare appears to have come to an end as the Visiting Nurse Association and the Massachusetts Nurses Association Committee have reached an agreement that would include significant wage increases.

The Visiting Nurse Association had voted three weeks ago to authorize a strike in their push for higher wages, and improved contract language regarding the intricacies of care delivery on Cape.

Earlier in the summer, nurses at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital also threatened a strike before ultimately reaching a tentative agreement, marking a slew of victories for regional nursing unions.