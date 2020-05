ORLEANS – The Homeless Prevention Council’s annual Walk for Home will be held virtually this year.

In order to keep participants and staff members safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, walkers will be raising awareness and funding for vital programs and services throughout the Lower and Outer Cape from anywhere they can.

Participants will be going live on Zoom on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., showing how they are taking part.

