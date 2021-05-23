Walk For Hope Sets $80,000 Goal for 2021 Fundraiser

HYANNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation’s 3rd Annual Walk for Hope is encouraging people to get involved to help their fellow community members and reach an ambitious fundraising goal of $80,000.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing prices in Cape Cod have gone up as many people looked for homes away from the cities while working from home.

Many also experienced housing instability due to financial difficulties and potential job loss.

“The housing crisis isn’t changing. In fact, it became exponentially worse with the pandemic, and people are still really struggling,” said Chief Development Officer of Housing Assistance Corporation Ann Van Vleck.

Anyone can participate in the walk from any location, whether that be around a neighborhood, along the beach, or on a treadmill.

The event can be participated in individually or on a team, and commences on Saturday, June 26.

Last year, the Walk for Hope was able to help nearly 6,200 households in the region.

The money earned is used to provide individualized help for those that need it.

For the full story, listen to the Sunday Journal segment here.