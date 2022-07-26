Wampanoag Tribe Receives Grant Supporting Aquaculture

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe received a $1.1 million federal grant to support its shellfish farm.

The grant was funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program according to a statement from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“This $1.1 million grant will help promote economic development for the Tribe, offer workforce training programs, and advance the Tribe’s growing aquaculture industry,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said.

According to an article by the Mashpee Enterprise, the money will fund jobs for members of the tribe to work at the farm.

Tribal Council Vice Chairman Carlton Hendricks said in the Enterprise article that $350,000 of the grant will go toward supporting the tribe as a whole.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter