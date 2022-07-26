You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wampanoag Tribe Receives Grant Supporting Aquaculture

Wampanoag Tribe Receives Grant Supporting Aquaculture

July 26, 2022

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe received a $1.1 million federal grant to support its shellfish farm.

The grant was funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program according to a statement from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“This $1.1 million grant will help promote economic development for the Tribe, offer workforce training programs, and advance the Tribe’s growing aquaculture industry,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said.

According to an article by the Mashpee Enterprise, the money will fund jobs for members of the tribe to work at the farm.

Tribal Council Vice Chairman Carlton Hendricks said in the Enterprise article that $350,000 of the grant will go toward supporting the tribe as a whole.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 