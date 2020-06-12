Waste Collection for Upper, Lower Cape Towns is Saturday

BOURNE – Household hazardous waste collections will take place on Saturday, June 13, for towns on the Upper and Lower Cape.

Residents and business owners of Brewster, Chatham, and Harwich will be able to have their hazardous waste collected at the Harwich Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those in Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, and Sandwich, along with those at Joint Base Cape Cod, will have their collection at Falmouth High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Toxic materials harmful to groundwater, lakes, and other water sources will be collected in a safe manner.

To learn more, including what is acceptable to be collected, visit Love Your Local Water’s website by clicking here.