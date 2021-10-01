Watershed Ride Returns to Cape Cod

WOODS HOLE – The 15th annual Watershed Ride, hosted by the Buzzards Bay Coalition, will take place Sunday, October 3.

More than 500 cyclists will ride along one of multiple routes that span as far back as 100 miles–with the starting line in Rhode Island–down to Woods Hole. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is held in support of efforts to protect clean waters across the region. The coalition strives to protect Buzzards Bay and its watershed.

For more information, visit the Buzzards Bay Coalition’s website by clicking here.