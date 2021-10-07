Wellfleet Issues Mask Order

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Board of Health has instituted an order requiring face coverings effective today in response to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the town.
The mask mandate was reinstated during an emergency meeting of the board in response to a current active case number of 15 and reported transmission in both school and general community settings.
Regardless of vaccination status, all persons will be required to wear a cloth face covering that covers the nose and mouth whenever indoors or on public and private transportation.
Masks are also required anytime individuals cannot maintain six feet of social distancing.
The town will also offer a free pop-up, drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic on October 13 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Wellfleet Elementary school.
Registration for the clinic can be completed online at barnstablecountyhealth.org beginning Friday, October 8.