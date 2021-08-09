Wellfleet Looks to Eastham for Drive-In Water Supply Solution

WELLFLEET- The installation of solar panels on the property of the Wellfleet Drive-In has raised the issue of where the water supply for the property will come from.

Since there are no public water supplies in Wellfleet near the property, officials have had to look outside the town for answers.

One of the best possible solutions was connecting the Wellfleet Drive-In to the Town of Eastham’s water supply.

“Assuming that both parties are in agreement that this waterline should be extended, then it’s really just a matter of coming up with a legal agreement to make that happen,” said Gregg Corbo, attorney for public sector law firm KP Law.

The Wellfleet Selectboard held a vote on whether or not to approve plans to move forward with the project as outlined by KP Law, and one member voted against the motion.

Board member Helen Miranda Wilson questioned why Wellfleet should be involved in the decision-making process as far as Eastham running pipes to connect their water system to the property.