You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Whelan Endorsed for Barnstable County Sheriff by Falmouth Police Patrol

Whelan Endorsed for Barnstable County Sheriff by Falmouth Police Patrol

July 21, 2022

State Representative Tim Whelan (R-Brewster) 

HYANNIS – State Representative for the First Barnstable District Tim Whelan (R-Brewster) has been endorsed for Barnstable County Sheriff by the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation.

It is the 28th endorsement that Whelan has received from unions and public safety officials including the Barnstable County Correction Officers Union, the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and several local police organizations like the Harwich Police Federation.

Donna Buckley, a Democrat who previously served as general counsel for the sheriff’s office, is also in the race for the position. 

Buckley was recently endorsed by the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, which followed another endorsement by the Upper Cape Women’s Coalition. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 