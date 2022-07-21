Whelan Endorsed for Barnstable County Sheriff by Falmouth Police Patrol

HYANNIS – State Representative for the First Barnstable District Tim Whelan (R-Brewster) has been endorsed for Barnstable County Sheriff by the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation.

It is the 28th endorsement that Whelan has received from unions and public safety officials including the Barnstable County Correction Officers Union, the State Police Association of Massachusetts, and several local police organizations like the Harwich Police Federation.

Donna Buckley, a Democrat who previously served as general counsel for the sheriff’s office, is also in the race for the position.

Buckley was recently endorsed by the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, which followed another endorsement by the Upper Cape Women’s Coalition.