Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus Endorses Buckley for Sheriff

HYANNIS – Donna Buckley has received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus PAC in her run for Barnstable County Sheriff.

The endorsement follows Buckley receiving support from the Upper Cape Women’s Coalition as well.

Buckley said that she will prioritize equal access to rehabilitative resources in correctional facilities, along with other efforts to ensure reduction of gender disparities.

“We need bold leaders like Donna who not only embody their community’s core values, but who recognize that transforming the face of our government is critical. We need more women in office. Representation matters. Leading by example matters,” said Samantha Bone and Nairoby Sanchez, Co-Chairs of the MWPC PAC Board of Directors.

We are confident that Donna Buckley is a strong leader who will act with care, urgency, and competence in Barnstable County.”

First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan is running for the Republican nomination.