You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus Endorses Buckley for Sheriff

Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus Endorses Buckley for Sheriff

July 6, 2022

HYANNIS – Donna Buckley has received the endorsement of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus PAC in her run for Barnstable County Sheriff.

The endorsement follows Buckley receiving support from the Upper Cape Women’s Coalition as well.

Buckley said that she will prioritize equal access to rehabilitative resources in correctional facilities, along with other efforts to ensure reduction of gender disparities.

“We need bold leaders like Donna who not only embody their community’s core values, but who recognize that transforming the face of our government is critical. We need more women in office. Representation matters. Leading by example matters,” said Samantha Bone and Nairoby Sanchez, Co-Chairs of the MWPC PAC Board of Directors. 

We are confident that Donna Buckley is a strong leader who will act with care, urgency, and competence in Barnstable County.”

First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan is running for the Republican nomination.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 