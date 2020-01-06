WHOI Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Commemorative Postmark

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI) is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

WHOI has been operation since 1930, and since its inception has been home to countless oceanographic researchers, engineers, and students dedicated to environmental study.

To commemorate the anniversary, WHOI has created a limited-edition Pictorial Postmark for the public.

This stamp was created by David Dubois, senior distribution assistant at WHOI, Kathleen Patterson, WHOI Ocean Science Discovery Center Manager and museum liaison Kathleen Patterson, and graphic designer Natalie Renier of the WHOI Creative Studio.

Postmarks were created to celebrate earlier anniversaries as well, such as the 75th anniversary stamp back in 2005 and another in 2018 for the 5,000th dive of the submersible “Alvin” which has been used to investigate the wreck of the Titanic among other work.

The celebration event will run from 10 am to 2 pm today at the Redfield Laboratory lobby at the institute.

WHOI reminds participants to bring a prepared, stamped envelope or postcard to receive the postmark.

Those who can’t attend the event in person but would still like to receive the stamp can send a self-addressed postcard or envelope to the following address within 30 days:

WHOI 90th Anniversary Station

District Retail

25 Dorchester Avenue

Room 4009

Boston, MA 02205-9998