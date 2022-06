WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) will be holding an informative webinar on coral reefs tonight in honor of World Ocean Day.

The ‘Giving Reefs a Chance’ talk will feature WHOI scientists and engineers as they share how they are collaborating to determine which reefs are at risk and how to restore their health.

The event will be held online at 7:30pm. Registration information can be found on WHOI’s site.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.