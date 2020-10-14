You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WHOI Hosting Virtual Event on Ocean Stewardship Wednesday

WHOI Hosting Virtual Event on Ocean Stewardship Wednesday

October 14, 2020

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will be hosting a virtual event on Wednesday evening that will take a deep look into protecting the world’s ocean ecosystems.

“The Science of Ocean Stewardship” will feature comments from researchers and important figures across the oceanography field. Ways to regenerate the ocean and ensure sustainability going forward will be shared during the conversation.

The event will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Those interested in participating can visit WHOI’s website by clicking here, or can view the event on their YouTube channel by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


