WHOI Releases Unseen Titanic Wreckage Footage

FALMOUTH – Footage from a historic shipwreck has been made available to the public for the first time.

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) shared fascinating and eerie footage of the wreckage of the Titanic, captured 12,000 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.

The hour-plus compilation features shots from inside the sunken vessel, which came from cameras on the human-occupied submersible Alvin and the remotely-operated Jason Junior back in 1986.

WHOI said most of the video has not been released to the public before.

Dr. Robert Ballard, a retired U.S. Navy commander and former WHOI official, discovered the ship’s final resting place in 1985.

James Cameron’s blockbuster Titanic was recently re-released in theaters.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter