Navy Naming Ship After Former WHOI Official

WOODS HOLE – The United States Navy announced that a survey ship will be named after an oceanographer with ties to Cape Cod.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said last week that a future Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship will be named after Dr. Robert Ballard.

In addition to being a retired Navy Commander, Ballard is also a former liaison officer at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI).

The Navy said that while at WHOI, Ballard worked with the deep sea research vessel Alvin.

One of Ballard’s most notable career achievements was the 1985 discovery of the resting place of the R.M.S. Titanic 12,000 feet deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

Ballard said he was “humbled” to have the ship named after him.

“It’s indeed an honor to know that the USNS Robert Ballard will continue to explore the oceans long after I am gone.”

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter