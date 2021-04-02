Women United Offers Thousands in Grant Funding

CENTERVILLE – A total of $3,500 in grant funding was recently provided to Cape Cod Children’s Place and the Harwich Ecumenical Council for Housing by Women United, a part of the Cape and Islands United Way.

The funding will be utilized to advance the goals of each organization as more aid is needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Th goals include providing needed resources for child care and education, as well as addressing homelessness in Harwich and the region as a whole.

Women United was established to help women and families with needs associated with children aged three and under.