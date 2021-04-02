You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Women United Offers Thousands in Grant Funding

Women United Offers Thousands in Grant Funding

April 2, 2021

CENTERVILLE – A total of $3,500 in grant funding was recently provided to Cape Cod Children’s Place and the Harwich Ecumenical Council for Housing by Women United, a part of the Cape and Islands United Way.

The funding will be utilized to advance the goals of each organization as more aid is needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Th goals include providing needed resources for child care and education, as well as addressing homelessness in Harwich and the region as a whole.

Women United was established to help women and families with needs associated with children aged three and under.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 