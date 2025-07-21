You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Woods Hole Film Festival returns Saturday

July 21, 2025

WOODS HOLE/FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Film Festival returns for its thirty-fourth edition next Saturday, July 26, 2025, bringing a slate of over 100 film submissions from around the world to venues in Falmouth and Woods Hole. 

This year’s event schedule includes feature narratives, documentaries, and various shorts over an eight-day period running through August 2. 

In addition to film screenings, the event will also include classes, workshops, and panels with filmmakers and film experts, as well as musical performances around town. 

Screenings will be held at the Clapp Auditorium, Meigs Room, Redfield Auditorium, Falmouth Academy, and the Woods Hole Community Hall. 

This year’s event is in-person only but will include a virtual Best of the Best showcase near its conclusion. 

Public transportation is highly recommended, with bike racks available on-site. 

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

