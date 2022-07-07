Woods Hole Science Aquarium Opens for First Time Since 2020

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Science Aquarium has once again opened their doors to the public.

The NOAA-operated site had been closed since March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aquarium has added new exhibits. Their seal habitat now houses two harbor seals: 21-year-old Bubba and one-year-old Kitt. The habitat had been empty for nearly four years prior to their arrival.

While visitors are being welcomed back to the aquarium, hours at the site may vary. The aquarium itself will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the outdoor seal enclosure will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

No exhibits will be open on federal holidays.

To learn more, visit the Woods Hole Science Aquarium’s website by clicking here.