Woods Hole Sea Grant Research Symposium is Friday

WOODS HOLE-Studies on important coastal and environmental topics will be presented at the Woods Hole Sea Grant Research Symposium on Friday.

Attendees will be able to learn about projects on shoreline resiliency, sustainable fisheries, microplastics in water, and other issues. Projects that will receive funding through 2022 will also be announced.

The free event is open to all members of the public. While registration is not needed, it is helpful.

The symposium will be held at the Redfield Auditorium from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

