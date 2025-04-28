Worker Killed In Martha’s Vineyard Construction Accident

EDGARTOWN – A worker in Edgartown died in an apparent construction accident last week, the second time this has happened in the town this year.

The previous incident was in February.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office identified the victim of the apparent accident that happened on Tuesday as Jorge Riera of Fall River.

The worker reportedly fell 20-to-30 feet from a residential construction site.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

The Edgartown Fire Department released the following statement:

“The Town of Edgartown’s public safety departments, to include Police, Fire and Building Departments, are deeply saddened by the recent job site deaths. These departments in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police and OSHA are working together to promote job site safety, and are committed to report non compliant practices such as improper fall protection, poor or absent trench safety, and fire prevention violations to the appropriate governing authority during any routine or emergency response to job sites.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter