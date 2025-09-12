You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth bridge to be rededicated after vandalism

September 12, 2025

Photo of the initial dedication for the Donovan Bridge Overpass in 2018. CapeCod.com

YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth memorial bridge will be rededicated after two vandalism incidents. 

The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC) will host a re-dedication ceremony for the Yarmouth overpass honoring Lance Corporal William J. Donovan Jr. at noon on Saturday, September 20, marking the 10th anniversary of his passing. 

“We are honored to join Lance Corporal Willie’s Donvan’s family and our community in reaffirming his legacy and ensuring his sacrifice is never forgotten,” said Jim Seymour, Executive Director of CIVOC. 

The ceremony will include the installation of newly donated U.S. flags at the site. 

Alan Leventhal, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, donated flags specifically designed for bridges, replacing those that were recently destroyed. 

Speakers will include State Rep. for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos. 

State police are assisting in bringing the perpetrator of the vandalism to justice. 

From the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center: 

LCpl William J. Donovan Jr. graduated from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School in 2006 and went on to serve honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Twice awarded the Purple Heart, he was medically discharged due to service-related injuries as well as the Hero of the Night Award from the Boston Celtic Association. After his military service, “Willie,” as friends knew him, dedicated himself to helping others through the Wounded Warriors Organization and the Freedom Riders patriotic motorcycle group. He died tragically in a motorcycle accident in Canton, Massachusetts, on September 19, 2015.

