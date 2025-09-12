Yarmouth bridge to be rededicated after vandalism

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth memorial bridge will be rededicated after two vandalism incidents.

The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC) will host a re-dedication ceremony for the Yarmouth overpass honoring Lance Corporal William J. Donovan Jr. at noon on Saturday, September 20, marking the 10th anniversary of his passing.

“We are honored to join Lance Corporal Willie’s Donvan’s family and our community in reaffirming his legacy and ensuring his sacrifice is never forgotten,” said Jim Seymour, Executive Director of CIVOC.

The ceremony will include the installation of newly donated U.S. flags at the site.

Alan Leventhal, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, donated flags specifically designed for bridges, replacing those that were recently destroyed.

Speakers will include State Rep. for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos.

State police are assisting in bringing the perpetrator of the vandalism to justice.

From the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center: