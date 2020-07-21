Yarmouth Chamber Launches “Straight from the Heart” Fundraising Campaign

YARMOUTH – “Straight from the Heart,” a new fundraising campaign from the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce will allow community members to pay tribute to loved ones, friends, co-workers, relatives, or anyone deserving encouragement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are able to purchase a heart-shaped tag that will have a message hand written on it, along with the name of a loved one or local business.

The Yarmouth Chamber will hang the messages on the fence at Bass River Sports World on Route 28 in South Yarmouth every Friday until the end of September.

“Essentially what people can do is go online to our website and they can purchase a heart and there are pre-selected messages to choose from so it can in memory of someone, for a front-line worker, or even celebrating a graduate, and they can fill out the name of a person or a local business and we will be hanging them on the fence at Skull Island every Friday,” said Marketing, Communications, and Event Director Jennifer Werner.

“I think it’s going to be a great visual for people to see and it’s going to be right there on Route 28.”

So far the chamber has already received 100 messages.

The suggested donation is $5 per heart, with all of the proceeds shared evenly between the Yarmouth Food Pantry and the Yarmouth Chamber, which have both felt the impact of the pandemic.

“It shows how we’ve all been impacted one way or another by this, it was really rough at the beginning or March and April, we all had to adjust our lives and It’s just nice to do something positive,”

“I think when people see the visual, they’ll realize how many people have been affected by this.”

“People across Cape Cod have made extraordinary efforts to help others in the face of this unprecedented public health crisis, and we wanted to show our appreciation,” said Director Mary Vilbon.

“At the same time, we’re hoping to continue the community’s incredible generosity and tradition of helping others in need.”

The Yarmouth Chamber is also offering options for sponsorship’s.

To learn more about the fundraiser or to purchase a heart, click here.