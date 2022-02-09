Yarmouth Offering Free COVID Tests to Qualified Residents

YARMOUTH – Thousands of free rapid coronavirus testing kits will be offered to residents in Yarmouth who qualify.

Those in households defined by the town as having low to moderate income will qualify to receive at-home testing kits.

Residents such as seniors or those who are disabled along with those with an urgent need–like anyone symptomatic due to COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to the virus–will also be eligible for a kit.

The town is limiting distribution to one testing kit per eligible resident while supplies last. According to Yarmouth officials, 4,600 kits are available.

Kits will be given out at both town hall and the senior center. They’ll be available on Wednesday, February 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on Thursday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tests will also be provided from February 14 through February 17 at those locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are sick with COVID-19 or who are experiencing symptoms of the virus are being told by town officials to not pick up test kits themselves.

To learn more, visit the Town of Yarmouth’s website by clicking here.