Yarmouth Town Buildings, Senior Center Reopening

May 28, 2021

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is relaxing some of its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in light of Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that state guidelines will be lifted on May 29. 

Town offices, including town libraries, will reopen to the public and resume in-person operations on Tuesday, June 1.

Town officials said that residents are asked to wear masks inside town facilities and observe social distancing markings until further notice. 

The Yarmouth Senior Center is also planning its return. 

The facility will reopen to the public beginning on Monday, June 14.

Availability of certain Senior Center programs can be checked by calling (508) 394-7606.

The town said that online services will continue to be offered, which can be found here

Online, residents can still do electronic payments of property taxes, dog licenses, beach and disposal stickers, and more. 

Town records and recreation registration are also still available virtually. 

