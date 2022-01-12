YMCA Cape Cod Elects New Board Members, Officers

BARNSTABLE – YMCA Cape Cod recently elected three new members to its Board of Directors at the Board’s December meeting.

The three new members are Steve Johannessen, who currently holds the role of Chief Financial Officer and treasurer at Cape Cod 5, Eric Raines, Senior Ombudsman Specialist with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Jason Bordin, Vice President of Information Systems at the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“The Y is a volunteer led organization that depends on the time, treasure, and talent of its volunteers,” said YMCA Cape President & CEO. “Each of these new members brings a wealth of experience and diverse skills to our organization We are pleased to welcome, Steve, Eric, and Jason to the Board as we look forward to working with them and continue to serve our community.”

The new members began their three-year terms on December 16, 2021, with the potential to serve up the three terms on the Board.

The Board also elected several new officers, including Dave Botting, President & CEO of Community Connections inc. to serve as Board Chair, Allison Davis to serve as Second Vice Chair and Secretary.

The YMCA is a non-profit seeking to strengthen community through healthy living, youth development and social responsibility.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter