YMCA Cape Cod Receives Head Start Funding

HYANNIS – The YMCA Cape Cod has been given a grant for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs by the Office of Head Start.

A total of $2.36 million will be used to expand services given to dozens of local children within the YMCA’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

The funding will also be ongoing over the span of five years, resulting in more than $12 million in additional resources.

CEO Stacie Peugh said that aid is vital for kids who are preparing to enter kindergarten,

“The first five years of age is definitely an extremely important time period in a child’s life,” Peugh said, “and we’re just thrilled to have more resources to help us provide those opportunities for children.”

Funding for the first year includes training and technical assistance, along with money to cover costs related to startup as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

As students return to class and parents begin to go back to work, Peugh said the grant ensures that YMCA Cape Cod can remain flexible going forward, even if another virus outbreak leads to more virtual formats being used.

“We’ll all be continually adapting to the ever-changing issues that this pandemic presents to us,” Peugh said.

This will be the first time that YMCA Cape Cod will be an officially designated Head Start provider. The programs will open on December 1 at a number of locations across the Cape.

To learn more, visit YMCA Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.