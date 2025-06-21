You are here: Home / NewsCenter / YMCA launches public phase of Upper Cape campaign

YMCA launches public phase of Upper Cape campaign

June 21, 2025

A rendering of the proposed Upper Cape YMCA

FALMOUTH – At a recent event at the Christ Lutheran Church in Falmouth, YMCA Cape Cod launched the public phase of its capital campaign to build a new YMCA facility on the Upper Cape. 

The planned facility would include a wellness center, lap pools, multipurpose rooms and group exercise studios, outdoor camp and recreation spaces, a Kids’ Adventure Center, and a designated space for organizational partner the Community Health Center of Cape Cod. 

“For nearly 60 years, the Y has served the Upper Cape, growing alongside the needs of our community,” said YMCA Cape Cod President and CEO Stacie Peugh.  

“Now,” she said, “we look ahead to building a permanent, state-of-the-art home where people of all ages and backgrounds can thrive. We are so grateful to our early supporters and donors who got us to this point today.” 

The campaign is seeking $550,000 in community investment to make the plan a reality. 

“An investment in this project is an investment in the well-being of our neighbors and the future of our children,” said campaign co-chair Bob Antonucci. “We invite the entire community to help bring this vision to life.” 

To donate, click here. 

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


