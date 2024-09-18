27-year-old indicted by Barnstable Grand Jury for assaulting two young children in 2021 and 2024 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois Wednesday announced that a Grand Jury has indicted Ryan Evans, 27-years-old, of Yarmouth (right), for his role relating to two separate incidents involving young children occurring in 2021 and 2024 in the town of Yarmouth.

Ryan Evans was indicted on the following charges:

On July 6, 2021, a young girl awoke to Ryan Evans inside of her bedroom. She screamed and the defendant was chased out of the house by her father. The father called 911 and an investigation began. During the investigation, a neighbor reported that someone had tried to break into her home on the same night where her young son also resided. Fingerprints recovered at both houses matched Ryan Evans.

On July 9, 2024, a young boy was at a park in Yarmouth when he was lured behind the bathroom by a male, later identified as Ryan Evans. The boy was able to get away from the defendant who fled on a bike. The defendant was required to wear a GPS monitor as a condition of his release in the 2021 case. Law enforcement offices used the location data from the defendant’s GPS monitor to place him at the park, behind the bathroom, at the time of the offense.

With respect to the 2021 incident, the defendant has been indicted on Unarmed Burglary, Assault to Rape a Child, Assault and Battery, Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1,200, Larceny Under $1,200, and Attempted to Commit Burglary.

With respect to the 2024 incident, the defendant has been indicted on Assault to Rape a Child, two counts of Indecent Assault and Battery, and Enticing a Child Under 16.

The defendant will be arraigned tomorrow, September 19, 2024, in the Barnstable Superior Court. These cases were investigated by the Yarmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit, and are being prosecuted by ADA Courtney Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims.

Mugshot via Yarmouth Police/CWN