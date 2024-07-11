Yarmouth Police arrest man after report of attempted sexual assault of a child

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police responded to Peter Homer Park shortly before 8:00 PM Tuesday night, after receiving a report that a man attempted to sexually assault a 5-year-old child. While at a soccer game on the fields, the unknown man lured the child behind the park’s restrooms where the attempt took place. The child’s screams managed to scare off the suspect and he fled the area.

Multiple officers arrived in the area and began to search for the suspect, who was seen leaving on an electric bicycle. Another responding officer attended to the child and their family to ensure their safety and obtain critical investigative information. Yarmouth Fire/Rescue also responded to assess the child for any injuries.

An extensive search was underway for the suspect with patrols checking neighborhoods, parks, businesses and the bicycle path. While officers were conducting area checks, tips from social media began to come in.

In response to the event, Yarmouth Police deployed plain clothes officers, bicycle patrol units, and additional resources to not only attempt to locate the suspect, but to provide a higher level of safety and security as well.

Just before 7:00 PM on Wednesday, Yarmouth Police conducted vehicle stop and located the suspect, identified as Ryan Evans, 27, of South Yarmouth. Evans was placed under arrest and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing. He will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Thursday.

The Yarmouth Police are familiar with Evans and had dealings with him in the past. In 2021, the Yarmouth Police charged Evans with Unarmed Burglary and Assault, Assault to Rape a Child, Assault and Battery, Destruction of Property and Larceny.