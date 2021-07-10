You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police make arrest in Regional Avenue burglary

Yarmouth Police make arrest in Regional Avenue burglary

July 10, 2021

Ryan Evans
Yarmouth Police/CWN

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Friday July 9th at approximately 5:00 PM, they executed a search warrant at a residence on Regional Avenue in South Yarmouth. The warrant was executed as part of the ongoing investigation into a burglary that was reported to police on Tuesday July 6th at a residence on Regional Avenue.

At the Regional Avenue residence police arrested Ryan Evans, age 24 of that address. Evans was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department and booked into custody. Evans was held on $25,000 cash bail. Evans is being charged with Burglary & Assault on an occupant, Assault and Battery, Assault to Rape a Child and Destruction of Property.

The Yarmouth Police Department commends the excellent work by the lead investigator, Detective Eric Nuss and the other members of the department that assisted with the investigation. The Yarmouth Police Department would also like to thank the Barnstable Country Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations for their assistance as well.

