9/11 remembrance ceremonies slated on 24th anniversary of terror attacks

CAPE COD – 9/11 remembrance ceremonies will be held across the Cape to mark the 24th anniversary of the terror attacks.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police, Fire and EMS personnel, along with representatives of US Coast Guard Station Provincetown will remember and pay respects those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks 24 years ago.

This ceremony, will be held at 9:00 AM, Thursday, September 11th, on Shankpainter Road directly between the Old Police and Fire Station.

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Fire Department invites you to join us this Thursday morning for our 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. We will gather at the front of the firehouse by the flagpole at 9:45 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m. Together as a community, we will honor the events of that day, remember the lives lost, and reflect on the bravery of citizens and first responders.

EASTHAM – On Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9:50 AM, the Eastham Fire Department and Eastham Police Department will be having a 9/11-Remembrance Ceremony at the flagpole in front of the fire station. All are invited to attend.

BREWSTER – The Brewster Fire Department will be hosting our annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fire Headquarters (1671 Main Street) on Thursday, September 11 at 6:00 pm.

The service honors first responders, civilian victims, and their family members who were impacted by the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001 in New York City, Washington D.C, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Pastor Nate Ryan of the Brewster Baptist Church will deliver the invocation. Musical arrangements will be provided by Bugler Jeff Mills, Leslie Kenney of the Highland Light Bagpipe Band, and singer Vanna Pacella.

Please help us honor these American heroes on the anniversary of this tragic day in our country’s history.

WE PROMISE TO REMEMBER THE 11th OF SEPTEMBER

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department will host a remembrance ceremony to honor the lives lost during the 9/11/01 attacks on Thursday September 11th, 2025 at 9 AM.

The ceremony wil be held in front of the Chatham Fire Department Headquarters located at 135 Depot Road at 9 AM. Members of the fire department, police department, harbormaster division, US Coast Guard, and town administration will assemble around the 9/11 Memorial Garden.

HARWICH – The Harwich Fire Department will host a brief remembrance ceremony that will honor and remember all those that were impacted by the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11th, 2001.

The ceremony will be held Thursday, September 11th at 9:45 AM at the Robert Peterson Firehouse at 175 Sisson Road.

Please help us honor all the victims and fulfill our promise to never forget the impact of the day.

Members of the Police and Fire Departments will be participating in this year’s ceremony.

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department and Barnstable Police Department, together with St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, invite you to join us in honoring and remembering the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Barnstable Fire Department, 3249 Main Street, Barnstable Village

10:00 AM Ceremony begins

Guest Speaker: Cyndy Jones, Founder of Heroes in Transition

Soloist: Suzanne Tonaire

Procession at 10:30 AM led by bagpiper Leslie Kenny and the Barnstable Police Department Honor Guard

Service at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 10:45 AM featuring keynote speaker Dr. John Cox, President of Cape Cod Community College, with The Rev. Dr. Russ Norris officiating

A reception will follow in St. Mary’s Old English Gardens

We encourage all members of the community to stand with us as we reflect, remember, and honor the heroes and lives lost on this solemn day.

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Fire Department will be hosting the 9/11 ceremony on Thursday September 11, 2025 starting at 9am. The ceremony will be at Fire Station #3 – 251 Cotuit Road. All are welcome to join us in this brief ceremony. Sandwich Community Television will be filming the ceremony also.