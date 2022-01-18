Breaking: Four duck hunters rescued after boat founders in Chatham Harbor

CHATHAM – Four duck hunters and their dog were rescued after their boat foundered in Chatham Harbor sometime after noon. The Chatham Harbormaster reached the scene and brought the victims onto his vessel. They were brought to shore where ambulances were waiting to evaluate them for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

Related: This incident comes after Saturday’s incident off Sandy Neck where a Coast Guard helicopter had to hoist several duck hunters after their vessel became stranded when the tide went out.