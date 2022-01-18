You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Four duck hunters rescued after boat founders in Chatham Harbor

Breaking: Four duck hunters rescued after boat founders in Chatham Harbor

January 18, 2022

Webcam image of Patrol Boats at the Chatham Fish Pier

CHATHAM – Four duck hunters and their dog were rescued after their boat foundered in Chatham Harbor sometime after noon. The Chatham Harbormaster reached the scene and brought the victims onto his vessel. They were brought to shore where ambulances were waiting to evaluate them for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

Related: This incident comes after Saturday’s incident off Sandy Neck where a Coast Guard helicopter had to hoist several duck hunters after their vessel became stranded when the tide went out.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 