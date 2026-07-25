DA Galibois and Wellfleet Police Chief KeviN LaRocco seek the public’s help for information in the death of Timothy Duval Jr.



WELLFLEET – From the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: DA Galibois and Wellfleet Police Chief LaRocco have been investigating the death of Timothy Duval, Jr. since May 25, 2025.

As the investigation continues, the DA and the Wellfleet Police Chief are asking for the public’s help. This has and continues to be a joint investigation with the Wellfleet Police Department into the death of Timothy Duval, Jr. This investigation began the night of the incident and continues to date. A dozen witnesses have been interviewed both by law enforcement investigators and the grand jury. Multiple vehicles have been examined and search warrants granted by the Court were executed. At this time, if anyone has information, please contact

Wellfleet Police Detective Jack Poska at 508-349-2100. Any media inquiries should be directed to [email protected]

DA Galibois and Chief LaRocco are hoping to bring closure to this investigation and provide answers to Timothy Duval Jr.’s family and the community.

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