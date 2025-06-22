Dirt bike rider seriously injured in accident at Wareham track

WAREHAM – A dirt bike rider was seriously injured at the Diamond MC motocross park in Onset Sunday Saturday afternoon. The victim, reported to be a male in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to Tobey Hospital in Wareham to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass Environmental Police are investigating the incident.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service.
__________
From CWN archives:
September 7th, 2021 – 13-year-old girl killed in dirt bike crash at Wareham Motocross Track
June 14th, 2021 – Investigation underway after 14-year-old killed in accident at Wareham motocross track
June 22, 2025
