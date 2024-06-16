Investigation underway after juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries at Wareham motocross track



WAREHAM – An investigation is underway after a “juvenile” reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in an accident at the Diamond MC motocross track in Wareham on Saturday. Further details were not immediately released but Diamond MX posted the following on their social media page: “With sadness in our hearts we must address a tragedy that happened today at the track. The Diamond MX family extends our deepest condolences to the riders family and all involved. Due to the nature of the situation we can not get into any names or details.

Diamond MX is committed to providing a safe riding experience. We can confidently say all safety measures were taken and in place today.

The Motorcross community partakes in riding for the fun, freedom and escape it provides for us. With that being said we also know the risk that is involved. As an owner operator this is the first tragic accident that has happened on our watch. I can’t explain how much this has shaken me. I wanted to get involved for all the positive things the sport brought to the riders and to the community. I also did this for a place for my family to enjoy also. This is a part of business nobody enjoys or plans for.

Out of Respect for the family and track employees we will be closed tomorrow and update the community on the website. Please pray for their family. Rest assured with some time to wrap our heads around this tragic event, we will respond in a fashion fit for the situation and in support of the family.”

CWN reported earlier that a Wareham Police cruiser was involved in a crash while responding to an emergency. Officials have not confirmed if the officer was responding to this call when the crash happened.

__________

On September 6th, 2021 a 13-year-old girl died from injuries sustained in an accident at the Wareham Motocross Track. Investigators said it appears the victim lost control and veered into the oncoming lane colliding with another rider. That rider was taken to Tobey Hospital with injuries that were not-life threatening.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN