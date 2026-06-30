Eastham Fire holds promotion, recognition ceremony

EASTHAM – From Eastham Fire: Tuesday, the department celebrated the promotion of Matt Antoine to the rank of Lieutenant, and the department also gave out unit citations and Meritorious Conduct Citations for their actions at the Ice Rescue on Bee’s River Feb. 14, 2026. Colin Potter the Nauset Regional High School Intern was also recognized for his time at the department.

Lt. Antoine was sworn in by Eastham Town Clerk Linda Sassi, Lt. Antoine’s badge was pinned by his Uncle Mike Antoine, who is a retired Hingham Firefighter. Lt. Antoine comes from a long history of firefighting; he is a seventh-generation firefighter.

Capt. Frazier, Lt. Sprague, FF. Halbert (not pictured), FF. King, and FF. Maher (not pictured) received Unit Citations. Lt. Sprague, FF. King, and FF. Maher (not pictured) received Meritorious Conduct Citations for your selfless actions and bravery on Feb. 14, 2026.



Photos by Eastham Fire/CWN