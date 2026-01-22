You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire destroys chicken coop in Chatham

January 22, 2026

CHATHAM – Fire destroyed a chicken coop in Chatham early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Old Comers Road about 4:15 AM and quickly doused the flames. It was not immediately clear if any chickens were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

