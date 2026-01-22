CHATHAM – Fire destroyed a chicken coop in Chatham early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Old Comers Road about 4:15 AM and quickly doused the flames. It was not immediately clear if any chickens were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire destroys chicken coop in Chatham
January 22, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
