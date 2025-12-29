Firefighters tend to large fuel spill in Woods Hole

WOODS HOLE – Firefighters responded to a large diesel fuel spill at a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) building at 166 Water Street about 7:50 AM Monday. According to reports, about 100 gallons spilled while a generator was being refueled. Absorbent was placed down but crews had to deal with an unknown quantity that appeared to have entered a storm drain. Further details were not immediately available.