Independence House releases statement in wake of recent Mashpee murder

HYANNIS – Independence House Executive Director Lysetta Hurge-Putnam has released the following statement following last week’s murder in Mashpee:

“While details are still unfolding about this tragedy, Independence House sends our heartfelt condolences to the survivors of this victim. During this Covid-19 crisis we are concerned about victims of domestic violence whose lives and safety are at risk. Independence House services are available and we urge anyone in a domestic violence situation to reach out to us via our 24-hour hotline at 800-439-6507.

In addition to providing direct support to victims of domestic and sexual violence, Independence House also offers services and support to grieving family members, loved ones, friends, neighbors, peers and associates of a homicide victim.

Independence House is Cape Cod’s leading resource, counseling and advocacy center to address and prevent domestic and sexual violence. Visit Independence House at independencehouse.org.”