Live storm blog: Trees and wires down, marine rescues

9:45 PM: Reports of damage to some campers at the Scusset Beach State Reservation at the Cape Cod Canal. Plymouth firefighters called to reported partial structure collapse on Nickerson Street, possibly from a fallen tree. No injuries reported. Over 3,000 customers without power in Orleans and Eastham.

9:30 PM: Vessel off Scorton Neck Beach in Sandwich reports weather has calmed down and they believe they can make it in now. Reports of power lines down on Main Street in Chatham.

9:25 PM: From Eastham Police: Eastham, police and fire have responded to several storm related calls over the last 30 minutes including a tree and power lines down on Great Pond Road. Please stay away from that area and off of the other roadways until the storm passes if possible. Thank you.

9:15 PM: Report of a vessel off Scorton Neck Beach in Sandwich struggling to get back to shore.

9:02 PM: 90% of Wareham without power; Nearly 50% of Bourne without power; 25% of Plymouth without power.

8:40 PM: Vessel in distress off Menauhant Road in Falmouth has been assisted and all parties are safe.

8:30 PM: The person overboard in Bourne, who was wearing a personal flotation device, made it to shore safely. 2,150 Eversource customers without power in Bourne.

8:20 PM: Multiple repoorts of trees and wires down in Bourne. Report of a boat in distress off Menauhant Road in Falmouth. Divers called to Bourne after reports of a person swept overboard off Clipper Road. Reports of a person struck by a bounce house picked up by the wind in Falmouth.